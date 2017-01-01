Wear the Beats

Sunglasses with built in bone conduction speakers
Experience Zungle Panther
Safe listening with open-ear solution
Zungle Panther’s Bone Conduction speaker transmits sound waves to the skull via vibrations. This lets you hear external sound when listening to music, and therefore much safer than earphones or headphones which completely block out sound from outside. Enjoy safer outdoor activities with Zungle Panther.
Bone Conduction Sound System
It allows a whole new way to enjoy the music with Zungle Panther’s bone conduction speakers on each end of legs. Wear your favorite tunes in your daily life.
Freedom from wires – Wireless Bluetooth
Zungle Panther can be paired with your smart phone through wireless bluetooth. You can use all the music apps that you’ve been using before on your smart phone. Enjoy music on your smart phone with Zungle Panther’s wireless Bluetooth.
Phone calls with a built-in mic
Zungle Panther has a built-in noise-cancelling microphone that lets you make and answer phone calls. With Zungle Panther, you can easily have phone calls with quality sound when riding or running.
Touchpad Control
Zungle Panther has a touchpad on its right side. With the touchpad, you can control your play list. The touchpad will offer you a straight forward guide to use the Panther.
Hidden USB port
A USB port is a must as Zungle Panther is an electronic device. However, Zungle Panther does not give up appealing aesthetics for technology. You will charge your Panther with the USB port that is built in and hidden on the Hinge.
Dimensions
Features
Size / Weight
147x145x52(mm) / 45g
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0
A2DP profile, CSR aptX® audio codec Wireless Range: 30 feet / 10 meters
Compatibility
Any Device(Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, etc.)
has Bluetooth and communication functions built-in
Battery
Stand-by time 100 hours / Play time 4 hours 3.7v 300mAh Lithium Polymer
Charging time
Less than 1 hour by Micro USB
Package Includes
Zungle Panther, Micro USB cable, Soft case, Cleaning cloth, Manual&warranty, Sticker pack
Super Light
5 Colors
Replaceable
lenses
Waterproof